Toronto under snowfall warning with up to 15 cm expected by late afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall by late Saturday afternoon.

Snow is forecast to be heavy at times, according to the federal weather agency.

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off to showers or wet flurries by late on Saturday afternoon or early evening as the temperature climbs above freezing.

As the snow accumulates rapidly, travel could be difficult, with visibility reduced suddenly at times.

High winds, gusting to 50 km per hour, are expected to whip up the newly fallen snow and result in very low visibility at times on Saturday, Environment Canada says.

Motorists are urged to take frequent breaks. When clearing snow, residents are urged to avoid strain.

