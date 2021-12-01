Two paving companies, and a joint venture they launched this September, are in line to win nine of 11 City of Toronto snow-clearing contracts worth nearly $900 million over the next decade.

A & F Di Carlo Construction Inc. won two contracts, while Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. won one. Their joint venture, the numbered company 2868415 Ontario Inc. launched on Sept. 21 according to corporate records, is poised to win the contracts to clear six more areas of the city — work totalling nearly $647 million over the next seven years, which is the guaranteed portion of the deal.

The city has an option to extend all of the contracts for three more years, which would bring the totals to some $893 million. City officials did not set a limit on how much of the work any company could win.

If the deals are approved, that would mean starting in 2022 the three companies will be responsible for plowing and other winter maintenance in nearly all of Toronto, with the only exceptions being the Willowdale area and the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

Eight rival companies bid on portions of that work but were shut out, city documents show.

A & F Di Carlo Construction Inc., Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. and 2868415 Ontario Inc. are set to handle snow-clearing in every one of these contract areas except for Willowdale and the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway as of 2022, if city council approves their contract award. (City of Toronto)

Most of those companies failed to pass the "technical" evaluation of the negotiated request for proposal process that began in May.

City staff say that process — conducted in two parts and followed by one non-competitive agreement that went to 2868415 Ontario Inc. — will get Toronto the best price possible (the report estimates savings of $40 million per year) and offer other benefits as well.

"A fewer number of contractors allows the City to develop a more focused effort on delivering the service in addition to better partnerships with those delivering this critical service for the City and residents," said Vincent Sferrazza, the director of operations and maintenance with the city's transportation services division.

Sferrazza confirmed the companies could outsource 25 per cent of the work they win, but will be responsible for the crews doing that work.

Proposed deal goes to committee

Councillors should have questions about the snow-clearing deal.

During 2019's super-snowy winter, Torontonians called 311 thousands of times with complaints about poor snow-clearing and also filed complaints with Mayor John Tory, city councillors and the ombudsman.

As a result, Tory called for a full review of the city's winter operations.

Then, last October, Toronto Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler found city staff failed to use GPS data to ensure contractors — who handle the majority of winter maintenance — were doing their job.

That failure, she said, also led to an estimated overpayment of $7.1 million to those same contractors over a five-year span.

Romeo-Beehler's report also flagged some $24 million in potentially wasted "standby" payments — money paid to contractors to have machinery at the ready — over the same timeframe.

The city staff report on the current contracts said recommendations from the auditor general on snow-clearing have "informed" the procurement process.

The auditor's office declined to comment on the proposed new contracts but noted via email councillors can request to add an audit to her work plan by a two-thirds vote.

Snow-clearing contracts difficult to design

Brian Kelcey, an urban public policy consultant, told CBC News snow-clearing contracts are notoriously complicated for municipalities.

First, it's difficult to budget for snow because the city doesn't know how many storms will hit throughout the winter, he said. Second, companies need to acquire expensive equipment and keep it ready for whenever the snow starts flying.

The deal includes snow-clearing on roads, sidewalks and bike lanes. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Councillors, Kelcey said, should ask questions about both the length of these contracts and what happens if something goes wrong.

Typically, he said, "you want a healthy mix of winners" so that if there is an issue it's easier to fix.

The infrastructure and environment committee is set to debate the contract on Thursday morning. If the committee approves, it will go to the full city council for a vote this December.

The other winning companies were Maple Crete Inc., which will cover the Willowdale area, and Emcon Services Inc., which won the contract to clear the Gardiner and Don Valley Parkway.

This winter's maintenance work will be done by the companies currently on the job.

