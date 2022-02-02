Toronto's about to be hit with another blast of wintry weather. Here's what you need to know

Toronto is about to be hit with another blast of wintry weather barely two weeks after one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent memory.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday morning — on top of the piles of the white stuff still sitting on the ground from the last time around.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," the federal weather agency advised. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

What you can expect

Rain showers are expected to begin this afternoon, transitioning into snow. Expect about five centimetres Wednesday afternoon.

By 1 p.m. rain and light snow had begun falling in some areas.

The snow will continue to fall overnight, dumping another five to 10 centimetres. The temperature should remain steady, around -2 C, but will feel like -8 with the wind chill.

Thursday will likely see periods of snow as well, though the federal weather agency says it's not clear how much more we could see. The temperature is expected to fall to -5 C feeling more like -11, with a low of -14.

The mercury will continue to plummet into Friday, dropping to a high of -9 C before creeping back up to -3 C on Sunday.

Unlike Jan. 17's blizzard, this snowfall event is expected to be more spread out over time, which should make for more manageable removal. The City of Toronto says residents will be able to call 311 for service requests, which isn't usually the case for snow storms.