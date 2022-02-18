What you need to know about school closures, bus cancellations as another snow storm hits GTA

Some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have decided to close their facilities and cancel buses Friday after another heavy snowfall overnight.

A snowfall warning that had been in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas since Thursday afternoon ended at 6 a.m. Up to 20 centimetres of snow was forecast to fall in the GTA — it's unclear at this point exactly how much has fallen.

Here is a running list of closures announced thus far:

Halton public and Halton Catholic district school boards: Halton Student Transportation Services said all transportation is cancelled, as well as both in-person and virtual classes. Students are expected to participate in asynchronous learning today.

Peel District School Board: ​Schools are closed and buses are cancelled today. Students are expected to participate in asynchronous learning​.

Toronto and Toronto Catholic district school boards: Today is a Professional Activity (PA) day for all elementary and secondary schools. Students are not required to attend classes.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Today is a PA day for elementary schools. Students are not required to attend classes.

​Durham and Durham Catholic district school boards: All buses are cancelled. Elementary schools remain open but secondary schools have a PA Day.

Here are the school boards that remain open today:

York Region and York Region Catholic district school boards: All school buses are running today and schools are open but delays are expected due to weather.

Icy roads causing transit delays

The Toronto Transit Commission said it is experiencing major delays this morning due to icy roads.

A mix of heavy rain, ice pellets and snow have all made for messy road conditions following a day which saw a number of areas, including Toronto's ravines and parts of Brampton, struggle with flooding caused by heavy rain.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada said.

The Toronto Transit Commission is warning of 'major delays' this morning due to icy roads. (Ryan Patrick Jones/CBC)

The federal weather agency warned visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, advising motorists to take caution on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots that may become difficult to navigate.

OPP brace for crashes on highways

Ontario Provincial Police are already warning about snowy highways.

Early Friday, a transport truck slammed into a sign post on the westbound Highway 401 ramp at Dixon and Martin Grove, shutting that part of the highway and leaving snow piling up behind.

Nobody was hurt, but police say it could still take some time to clear things up.

Transport truck in the ditch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> wb ramp to Dixon Rd. <a href="https://t.co/O9GVCgRrEe">https://t.co/O9GVCgRrEe</a> —@OPP_HSD

"The snow has passed," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, "but there's still a lot of snow on the roads and we've got problems on the roads."

Schmidt and the OPP are urging drivers to clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and put their headlights on before hitting the road.

"Please be mindful of your speed," he added in a Twitter video, noting more crashes are likely.