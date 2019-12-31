Toronto will be hit by a 'brief, but intense' snow fall this morning

Toronto is expected to see "brief, but intense" periods of snow on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada warned.

The city is under a winter weather travel advisory. Flurries are expected to develop early in the morning, with a brief period of heavy snow to come around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

"Persons in or near [Toronto] should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the advisory said.

Along with the snow, strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected.

"The heavy snow mixed with the strong gusts, we're looking at maybe half an hour of some near zero visibility," said Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"It's going to make for a bad combination."

In that short period of time, 2 to 5 cm of snow could fall.

A snow squall warning was issued for the city earlier but was lifted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Keep a safe distance if you're driving

If you plan to be on the road during the squall, drivers are warned to keep a safe distance from other cars.

"You could be in fairly good visibility one second and then all of a sudden be in near zero visibility," Flisfeder warned.

However, if you're planning on heading out for New Year's Eve celebrations tonight, don't despair. Flisfeder said the rest of the afternoon and evening should be "fairly clear."