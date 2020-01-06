Skip to Main Content
Police urge caution as snow blankets Toronto roads, causing tricky driving conditions
Police are urging caution as widespread snow blankets Toronto roads, causing treacherous driving conditions throughout the city.

Lumber truck rolled over on Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road in the city's east end

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called on drivers to exercise care after a lumber truck rolled over on Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road in the city's east end, closing all eastbound lanes for several hours. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called on drivers to exercise care after a lumber truck rolled over on Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road in the city's east end, closing all eastbound lanes for several hours.

Just before 10 p.m. police say an SUV lost control while exiting into the collector lanes, hitting the side of the truck. The driver of the truck then also lost control, rolling over and spilling its lumber.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Wherever you are, please be careful and drive safe," Schmidt said.

Peel Regional Police also warned of "extremely icy road conditions," after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light in Brampton. Two other vehicles then also collided with that vehicle, they say.

Toronto is expected to see approximately five centimetres of snow Sunday night, tapering off into flurries in the overnight hours.

 

