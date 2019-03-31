Slushy snow greets Toronto with more flurries in forecast

Toronto residents woke up to snow and slush on the ground early Sunday after a low pressure system brought unexpected precipitation to the city.

Rain turned to snow overnight on Saturday and Environment Canada says snow is still in the forecast for Sunday.

The forecast calls a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.

According to the federal weather agency, the skies should clear near midnight.

The high temperature on Sunday is forecast to be 2 C. The low on Sunday night is expected to be — 7 C with a wind chill that will make it feel like — 13.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system that moved over southern Ontario on the weekend has brought the precipitation.