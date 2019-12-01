Ice pellets, freezing rain possibly in store for Toronto ahead of snow

A wintry mix of weather that could include ice pellets and freezing rain is forecast for Toronto on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city, saying there could be between five to 10 centimetres of snow or ice pellets by the end of the day.

"Travel on roads will likely become hazardous," Environment Canada says in the advisory on Sunday.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring the wintry mix to the area starting Sunday morning.

Precipitation in the form of ice pellets, with the risk of freezing rain, could begin in the morning before it transitions to snow in the afternoon.

Snow is expected to fall late morning or early morning, then it is expected to taper off later in the afternoon to freezing drizzle or flurries.

Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour, blowing snow and reduced visibility are all possible.

The city says staff are monitoring the storm and the first round of salting has begun in Etobicoke.

In response to today’s snow event, the first round of salting has commenced in the Etobicoke area. Other areas to follow as the storm moves across the city. Slow down and don’t try to pass salt trucks. —@TO_WinterOps