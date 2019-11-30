Messy mix of wintry weather set to hit Toronto with possible 'hazardous' road conditions

A messy blast of wintry weather is set to hit Toronto on Sunday, bringing with it several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets, before dumping up to 10 centimetres of snow on some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory, with the possibility of "hazardous" road conditions.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring the wintry mix to the area starting Sunday morning. The freezing rain or ice pellets will transition into snow Sunday afternoon, expected to fall through Sunday night and tapering off Monday morning.

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are also possible, the weather agency says, which could mean blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The City of Toronto says staff are monitoring the storm. Anti-ice trucks have begun work already and salt trucks will also be deployed.

York Region is also warning residents to slow down and give themselves plenty of extra time and space on the roads when driving.