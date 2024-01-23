Periods of heavy snow could lead to hazardous GTA rush hour, Environment Canada warns

Snow has started falling across Toronto and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory that suggests conditions could get difficult in the GTA later Tuesday.

The weather agency said that at its peak this weather system could drop one to two centimetres of snow per hour.

The total snowfall expected is somewhere between four and eight centimetres. The city of Toronto's prediction, as of late Monday afternoon, was six centimetres.

"Salting and plowing operations will be activated on Tuesday, as required," the city said in a bulletin, noting it monitors conditions 24 hours a day.

Plowing begins on expressways when the snow reaches 2.5 centimetres, major roads when the city sees five centimetres, and residential streets only when eight centimetres or more comes down.

Environment Canada warns rush hour could be difficult.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," its warning states.

But don't expect the snow to last.

According to Environment Canada, the high temperature mark will climb above 0 C from Wednesday to Saturday, with Friday's forecast reaching 7 C.