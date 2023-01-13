Police respond to dozens of crashes as snow blankets GTA, city declares extreme cold alert
Salt trucks are out but roads are slippery in spots, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says
Emergency crews were responding to about 30 crashes on highways across the Greater Toronto Area Friday morning, after snow fell in the area.
In a video posted on Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said those crashes included a jackknifed transport truck around Highway 401 and Highway 6, alongside other problems across the region.
"Please, if you are out on the roads, remember, the roads may only look wet but they could be slippery," Schmidt said.
"We still have snow that's flying and blowing across the highways."
WINTER WEATHER: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeABetterDriver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeABetterDriver</a>. Snow and blowing has the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> responding to about 30 crashes across the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTA</a> right now. <a href="https://t.co/AnqIHA6dIS">pic.twitter.com/AnqIHA6dIS</a>—@OPP_HSD
Environment Canada's forecast for Toronto is calling for a few flurries ending late Friday morning, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with a temperature around -3 C.
Temperatures and wind chill values are expected to drop Friday evening however, with a low of -9 C and wind chill values making it feel more like -16 C overnight. A high of -5 C is expected Saturday with wind chill values making it seem like -17 C in the morning.
As a result, the city has declared an extreme cold weather alert.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOPublicHealth</a> has declared an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExtremeColdWeatherAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExtremeColdWeatherAlert</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityOfTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityOfTO</a> will open Warming Centres at these locations tonight at 7 p.m.: <br>oScarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.<br>oMetro Hall, 55 John St.<br>oMitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave. <a href="https://t.co/RioknGpmRl">pic.twitter.com/RioknGpmRl</a>—@cityoftoronto
