Toronto needs a new plan for extreme winter weather, says staff report into massive January storm

Toronto spent $17 million on snow removal operations alone following the massive snow storm that hit the city in January — a total that amounts to 20 per cent of the city's winter maintenance budget.

The storm highlights the need for the city to develop an extreme winter weather response plan complete with new service levels, staff said in a new report Tuesday. By the time it was over, Toronto had been hit with 55 centimetres of snow, the report says, with five centimetres falling per hour the storm's peak.

It was the biggest storm in 20 years, the city said.

Councillors, who faced a large number of complaints from the public, demanded more information about the snow-clearing operations from city staff earlier this year. This report is staff's response.

The report outlines a number of challenges the city's snow-clearing operations faced, including:

Higher wear and tear on equipment that posed maintenance issues.

The fact that crews doing snow removal also do snow clearing.

Toronto simply doesn't have storage capacity for such a high volume of snow.

