Toronto digs out: Cleanup from Monday's major snowstorm may take days, residents warned

As the Greater Toronto Area works to dig itself out after a major snowstorm that crippled roadways and delayed the much-anticipated return to in-person schooling on Monday, residents are being told it may still be several days before things are cleaned up.

For many school-aged children in Toronto, Tuesday marked a second snow day.

While classes technically went ahead virtually at Toronto District School Board Monday, the board said there would be no live remote or virtual learning Tuesday.

The TDSB will reopen schools to in-person learning Wednesday, it announced in an update.

At several other boards in the Toronto area, like the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the York Region District School Board, classes went ahead through online learning Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC News the cleanup on the 400-series highways was still underway and that there are still abandoned cars in some areas.

Plowing is continuing, he said, but is trickier in areas where vehicles are stuck. Schmidt also said there were more collisions Tuesday because more people were out on the still slippery roads driving at higher speeds with the worst of the weather over, and that was further complicating the cleanup.

"I wish we could have had one more day of people staying home and allowing these operators to get these roads cleared," Schmidt said.

Was your vehicle towed last night during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnStorm</a>? If you had to abandon your vehicle or you don’t know where your vehicle was towed. Please call 1-844-677-0022 for information on where your car is being stored. <a href="https://t.co/uObYhxFwDv">pic.twitter.com/uObYhxFwDv</a> —@OPP_HSD

It took about nine and a half hours before airport taxi driver Sukhi Sidhu made it off Highway 401. Sidhu set out to pick up a customer at about 7 a.m. Monday before getting stuck 15 minutes into his journey.

'It was an ordeal,' says cabbie stranded for over 9 hours

"It was an ordeal," he told CBC News, after finally getting back home.

Sidhu said the 401 should have been shut down like the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway were on Monday to help clear the roadways, because it is one of the busiest highways in the country.

"Being in Toronto, being in Canada, we all know that snow is a part of our life," he said. "I think that the decision to close the DVP and Gardiner to clear it up so that traffic could start moving again was a brilliant idea and they should have done it for the 401."

Meanwhile, by Tuesday morning, some 600 road plows, 200 salt trucks and 360 sidewalk plows had completed 11 rounds of plowing on expressways and 14 rounds on major roadways, Toronto Mayor John Tory said, with the work continuing around the clock.

But with the sheer amount of snow and many vehicles left abandoned after getting stuck, digging out won't be easy.

"It's going to take a big cleanup effort and that's going to take some time," said Tory, warning it could take several more days before city streets are completely cleared.

As for transit services, hundreds of Toronto Transit Commission buses are still stuck, and being manually dug out after plows were forced to go around them. At the height of the storm yesterday, some 500 buses had been caught in the snow.

Union slams TTC's 'disastrous' response

In a statement Tuesday, the union representing approximately 12,000 TTC workers called on the transit commission to come up with a plan to better manage snowstorms after what it called its "disastrous" response Monday.

"As a result of the TTC's lack of planning, many workers and riders on 540 vehicles were left stranded on roads for eight to 10 hours yesterday. The TTC's communication system was ineffective. Calls from trapped operators were left unanswered," the statement said.

"While the TTC doesn't control the weather, the snowstorm revealed major gaps in how the TTC deals with severe winter weather conditions," said Marvin Alfred, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113.

The union says it wants to see the TTC set out a "hazardous service level" so that once snowfall amounts reach a certain threshold, the TTC must pause service to allow road crews to work and clear the roadways.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC News some 300 to 400 buses were still stuck as of Tuesday morning and will hopefully be dug out over the next day or so.

Asked Tuesday if there was anything the TTC could have done differently, Stuart responded:



"We're always learning from events like this and we will learn from this one, you know, but there are always going to be those moments in time. In this case, it was just the amount of snow that fell in such a short period of time... I think there's a lot of good will and everybody appreciates that it was unprecedented and we were all in it together."

Travellers urged to check for updates

Most TTC are operational, however there is no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard Avenue West and St. Clair West because of the weather. The Scarborough LRT is also shut down, with buses running along the route instead.

Due to winter weather, customers may experience service delays. We’re working to get you to your destination as quickly and safely as possible. To stay up-to-date on all service changes: <a href="https://t.co/YcNvmjV3hX">https://t.co/YcNvmjV3hX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> —@TTChelps

"Our crews are working overtime to get as many of these vehicles back into service as soon as possible but it's going to be a bit slow-going at least for today," Green said.

"Customers can expect that every surface route will have some impact, whether it's a slight delay or a slightly longer delay... That's just as we work through all of this and as the roads get cleared."



It's a similar situation on GO Transit, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

As of Tuesday morning, trains were running all seven routes, albeit fewer of them.

Aikins says the provincial transit agency's key priorities now are to make sure critical infrastructure is cleared, checking signals and switches to ensure they aren't snow-packed and clearing stations, platforms and parking lots of snow.

"We are also are asking people just like yesterday that if they don't have to travel today, it may be a good day to stay home unless you're an essential worker."

Environment Canada says there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday evening and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries Wednesday morning.