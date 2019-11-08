Toronto opening flu shot clinics as flu season looms

The city is encouraging residents to protect themselves against influenza, as four flu shot clinics open in Toronto.

The clinics, operated by Toronto Public Health, will be open over the next week at the following locations and times:

Friday, Nov. 8 at the Toronto Reference Library.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Centrepoint Mall.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Etobicoke Civic Centre.

Friday, Nov. 15 at East York Town Centre.

People are asked to book their appointments online through the city's public health website.

"The flu vaccine is the most effective method we have to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities against the flu," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health.

De Villa said the flu typically begins spreading in late fall.

She is advising people to get their flu shots as soon as possible, since the vaccine typically takes around two weeks to take full effect.

The flu vaccine is also available through health care providers and more than 500 pharmacies around the city. The flu shot is free for all Ontario residents above six months of age.

Ontario's supply of flu vaccines was delayed earlier this year to distribution issues, though that problem appears to have now been resolved.

De Villa said there were 2,672 lab-confirmed influenza cases in Toronto during last year's flu season.