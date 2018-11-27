Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog investigating man's falling death in northwest Toronto
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death in northwest Toronto on Saturday.

Incident happened near corner of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, police say

The Special Investigations Unit says it's handling the case after a man fell to his death in northwest Toronto on Saturday. (The Canadian Press)

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit confirmed in an email that the SIU is handling the case.

Toronto police tweeted earlier that officers had responded to a call for a "possible person in crisis" near the corner of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive.

Police said a man was dead and the SIU had invoked its mandate.

The department added it cannot provide any more information once the SIU is involved.

The SIU investigates any death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police.

