Toronto sisters launch digital platform to help young activists make an impact

Nia and Justice Faith Betty created Révolutionnaire, a digital platform and social network that aims to help aspiring activists make the change they want to see in the world.

Activism has always been central in the sisters' lives, but they knew there were many young people who wanted to make an impact and didn't know how to start.

Révolutionnaire went live in June as an online space where those with a dream of making a difference can be equipped with the knowledge and connections to turn their ideas into action.

Kelda Yuen met up with the sisters to learn more about it — and how it all started.

