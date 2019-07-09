Toronto sinkhole known for growing tomatoes is back, and residents are ready to plant again

A sinkhole in Toronto's Rathnelly neighbourhood, which gained notoriety in 2018 after residents planted tomatoes in it, is back again.

But this time, the city is moving swiftly to have it repaired before another tomato crop is planted, something one resident says they are prepared to do.

"No tomatoes. We're keeping them in the back, but we're always ready to come and bring them forward if we have to," Masha Kagsin told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.

The sinkhole, which is several feet deep, has been a major issue in the community for months, prompting residents to plant the tomatoes last year.

Masha Kagsin says residents are prepared to plant tomatoes again if the sinkhole is not fixed. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Kagsin, who has lived in the neighbourhood since 2001, said it was the community's way to bring attention to the problem.

After seeing videos of the sinkhole in August last year, Mayor John Tory said he looked into the issue to discover it had been passed like a "hot potato" between city departments.

"People had become so fed up they planted tomatoes. It's one of those things that falls between the cracks," Tory said then, promising it would be fixed.

The repair work was carried out, but Kagsin said the sinkhole returned earlier this year and the city promptly "tried" once again to fix it.

"I'm saying tried, because it didn't quite work. We have people working there right now because it's a major problem," she said, referring to a city crew that was working to fill the sinkhole when a CBC News team visited the neighbourhood on Tuesday.

"Obviously they're trying to eradicate the problem in a major way because there's so much machinery."