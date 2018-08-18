Tomatoes planted in Toronto sinkhole will live on in community garden, mayor says

Mayor John Tory says tomato plants growing in a massive sinkhole in Toronto are being moved to a local community garden.

And the sinkhole itself will be filled, Tory announced on Friday.

"We have successfully begun the process of transplanting the tomatoes to a community garden, so they will survive as the neighbours wanted and the pothole will be fixed," Tory said.

The tomato plants were planted in a sinkhole in Toronto's Rathnelly neighbourhood and residents in the area quickly became attached to them.

"It's sort of, like, become the community garden," nearby resident Bryan Link told As It Happens earlier this week.

Toronto resident Bryan Link had told CBC Radio earlier this week he hopes the city doesn't rush to fix the massive pothole. (I-am-doggo/Reddit)

The sinkhole is several feet deep and has been an issue in the community for months, prompting someone to plant the tomatoes. They immediately began to grow and flourish.

As they blossomed into big, juicy green fruit, neighbours started tending to them.

'People had become so fed up'

After seeing videos of the sinkhole, Tory said he looked into the issue to discover it had been passed like a "hot potato" between city departments.

"People had become so fed up they planted tomatoes," Tory said.

"It's one of those things that falls between the cracks."