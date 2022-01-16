Toronto expecting 'significant snowfall' starting Sunday night
Environment Canada predicting between 15 and 20 cm of snow by Monday night
Torontonians should brace for "significant snowfall," according to Environment Canada.
The government agency is predicting that between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow will fall between Sunday night and Monday night, while City of Toronto forecasters say it could be as much as 30 centimetres.
City of Toronto forecasters expect the volume of snow to be "heavy, disruptive."
Winds gusting up to 50 km/h are only expected to worsen visibility. Salt trucks will be out as soon as the snow starts to stick, a city spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
The snow may fall as fast as two to three centimetres per hour on Monday morning, making for a potentially treacherous commute.
"There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas," the agency notes, advising people that "rapidly accumulating snow will make traffic difficult."
People are being advised to exercise caution while driving, especially as students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday morning.
However, even that return is in jeopardy for some school boards, given Omicron-related staffing shortages.
