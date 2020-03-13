Toronto shutting down major city services, Mayor Tory self isolating as COVID-19 cases climb

Toronto is shutting down major city services effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, officials announced Friday.

Mayor John Tory — who returned to Toronto from a trade mission in Britain on Wednesday — has also announced that he is now in self-isolation.

City Manager Chris Murray said the shutdown of services — recommended by Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa — is necessary to help slow the rate of COVID-19 infection in Toronto and protect vulnerable populations, including seniors, people with compromised immune systems and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The shutdown does not include the TTC, but all public libraries and licensed daycare centres will be closed as of Saturday.

Affected programmes and facilities also include:

City-operated March break camps.

Community and recreation centres.

Greenhouses and conservatories.

Pools.

Fitness centres.

Ski hills.

City-operated galleries and museums.

Murray said council and committee meetings for the current meeting cycle are also suspended.

The tentative date for services to resume is April 5.

The following emergency and critical services will continue unaffected:

Emergency response by Toronto police, Fire Services, and Paramedic Services.

Toronto Water operations, including drinking water, wastewater collection and treatment, and stormwater management.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection.

Shelters, respites, and drop-in centres.

Long-term care homes continue to operate with strict visitor restrictions in place.

Road, sidewalk, and bikeway operations and maintenance, including snow removal.

City Hall, Metro Hall, and civic centres remain open.

Meanwhile, Dr. de Villa is also strongly encouraging all residents and visitors to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in Toronto from any country, including the United States.