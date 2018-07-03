Woman charged after she allegedly fired shotgun at pedestrian, cyclist

A 21-year-old Toronto woman is facing 10 charges after she allegedly removed a shotgun from the trunk of her vehicle and shot at a pedestrian and passing cyclist downtown, wounding both of them early Friday.

A male cyclist, 69, and a female pedestrian, 21, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Shuter Street and George Street, near Jarvis Street, at about 1 a.m. on Friday. Police said an argument had allegedly occurred between the woman and the pedestrian.

"The driver exited her vehicle, went to the trunk, and removed a shotgun," police said.

Officers seized drugs, cash, paraphernalia

The woman then allegedly pointed the shotgun at the pedestrian and began to shoot. The shotgun was then put back into the trunk and the woman sped off.

The woman was arrested on Saturday and was due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Sunday.

Officers from police's 51 division, major crime unit, identified the woman who was driving the vehicle and carried out search warrants. Officers seized some drugs, a large sum of money and drug paraphernalia.

The woman has been charged with: