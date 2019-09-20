Man dead, teen injured in 2 separate shootings in Toronto Thursday night

A man was killed and a teen was injured in two separate shootings in Toronto Thursday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough just before 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a victim with "obvious signs of trauma."

Police tweeted just before 11 p.m. that the man had died and that the homicide unit will be investigating.

The second incident happened in the area of Dundas Street and Sumach Street in Regent Park just before 10 p.m.

Police say multiple shots were heard.

Paramedics rushed a teen to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A group of people fled the scene, and a car was seen leaving at high speed, police said.