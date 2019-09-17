Skip to Main Content
Man dead after apparent drive-by shooting in Toronto's west end
A man is dead after being shot in the city's west end, Toronto police say.

Investigators are now searching for a white-coloured SUV last seen fleeing northbound

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue at 6:40 p.m. (CBC News)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

Paramedics arrived to find the man in critical condition. He died in hospital shortly afterward.

Police say the gunfire reportedly came from a moving vehicle. The homicide unit is investigating.

Investigators are now searching for a white-coloured SUV last seen fleeing northbound on Dufferin Street. 

