5-year-old girl in life-threatening condition after birthday party shooting in Etobicoke

A five-year-old girl remains in life-threatening condition following a shooting during an outdoor children's birthday party in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

An 11-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who were also shot remain in non-life-threatening condition in hospital, according to Const. Ed Parks, spokesperson for the police.

Parks said a 1-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet did not require treatment in hospital.

Police were called to an address on Tandridge Crescent in Etobicoke just before 8 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a shooting at a children's birthday party.

Investigators are looking for multiple suspects, according to Toronto Police Duty Insp. Kelly Skinner, who spoke to reporters at the scene on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue just before 8 p.m. ET for reports of a shooting in the area. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Skinner appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a tragedy. There are three children who were shot here tonight," she said.

"We absolutely need your help, so please call 23 Division at (416) 808-2300 if you have any information that you can provide to help us catch these suspects."

Both Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford offered condolences on Sunday.

"Firing a gun anywhere anytime in the City of Toronto is unacceptable. Doing so at a child's birthday party goes way beyond that," said Tory in a statement.

"My thoughts are with the children who were injured and their families and friends as they deal with the terrible impact."

Tory reiterated that police are working "to find those responsible," urging anyone with information to contact police.

Ford called the shooting "inconceivable and beyond comprehension."

"My heart breaks for the innocent young victims of this senseless tragedy," his statement says.

"No one who engages in this kind of heinous gun violence should get away unpunished. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice."