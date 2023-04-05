North York double shooting sends 2 men to hospital with serious injuries
Two men have been taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in North York, according to Toronto Police.
Injuries non-life threatening, say paramedics
Police said they were called to the scene at Yonge Street and Wedgeworth Drive around 1:48 a.m. and located two men who had been shot in a plaza parking lot.
Paramedics say they transported both men to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.