Male in his late teens seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

A male in his late teens was seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened in the area of Kingston and Galloway Roads. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. after several shots were heard.

Police said the male was shot outside a building. When officers arrived in the area, they found the victim.

Toronto paramedics have deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening and they took him to a local hospital.

Officers are canvassing the area for the shooter.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, black pants, black and white Nike shoes, a blue puffy jacket and a black backpack.