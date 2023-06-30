2 people injured in drive-by shooting in Scarborough, 1 in life-threatening condition

Toronto police say two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon in Scarborough.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired from a vehicle at McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue E., at about 2:40 p.m.

They later said there were multiple shooting scenes, located on Ellesemere Road between McCowan and Markham roads, as well as at McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue E.

Police say one patient has serious injuries, while the other is in life-threatening condition. They say the two victims were in separate vehicles when they were shot.

Paramedics say the victim with life-threatening is a woman, likely in her 40s, while the other victim is a man, likely in his late 30s or 40s.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV.

Police say to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area.