Toronto police say one person is without vital signs and at least four others are seriously injured after a shooting in Etobicoke, Ont., on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West area shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET.

Callers told police that a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting. Police said a suspect shot into a car.

At least five people were struck and the injuries are "very serious," police said in a tweet. One person was left without vital signs.

Officers are assisting with two emergency runs.

Bullet holes were discovered in nearby buildings.

Police said they are canvassing the area for other victims.

According to reports, the shooters fled in a black car. No descriptions of the assailants have been released.

More to come.