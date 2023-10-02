Toronto man facing 1st-degree murder charge after fatal downtown shooting

A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge linked to a fatal shooting in the downtown core that happened in August, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said the charge stems from a shooting call that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.

Investigators say there was an "interaction" involving several males, and one of them was shot.

Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Toronto man Oluwatobi "Tobi" Alaga. He was rushed to hospital, where he died, according to the news release.

Oluwatobi 'Tobi' Alaga, 41, died after being shot in downtown Toronto in August, police say. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Police say that on Saturday, a 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested in Innisfil, Ont. and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.