Police seek witnesses after shootings, street fight in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are seeking witnesses and security footage after multiple, overlapping incidents in downtown Toronto Thursday morning.

Police were called to Bathurst Street and King Street West around 3 a.m. in response to multiple gunshots, according to Const. David Hopkinson.

Officers found a man suffering from "very serious" gunshot wounds who was rushed to the hospital, Hopkinson said. He noted the man's condition has since stabilized.

However, he said as officers were establishing the perimeter of their crime scene, several people coming out of nearby bars and restaurants "began fighting in the streets."

Officers paused their investigations to break up the fight, Hopkinson said.

Once they did break up the scene, he said they then heard more gunshots and "rushed to the scene of what they believed to be a new threat."

At that point, Hopkinson said, the officers saw a car they believed to be "fleeing the area."

He said an officer had to "jump out of the way to avoid being struck" as the car left.

Police are now investigating all of these incidents.

"This is a large crime scene where we have a substantial amount of area that is being closed and taped off," Hopkinson said.

As of Friday morning, Bathurst Street is closed from King Street West to Wellington Street, King Street West is closed from Bathurst Street to Portland Street, while Stewart Street is closed from Bathurst Street to Portland Street.