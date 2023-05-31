Toronto shelters to refer refugees to federal programs amid rising demand: deputy mayor

Toronto will start referring eligible asylum-seekers to federal programs as of June 1 amid an increasing demand for shelter by residents and refugees, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said Wednesday.

The city will also be returning to pre-pandemic spacing of beds inside shelters as a way to increase their capacity.

"The city's emergency shelter system shouldn't be the first stop for individuals seeking new beginnings in our country … appropriate housing and support services should be in place and Toronto cannot do it without federal funding," said McKelvie at a news conference.

According to the city, over the past 20 months, the number of asylum seekers in Toronto's shelter system has multiplied by more than 500 per cent, from a low of about 530 people per night in September of 2021 to more than 2,800 in May of 2023.

The city budgets each year for 500 shelter spaces for asylum seekers per night, and according to a news release, an additional 2,300 refugee claimants are currently being accommodated despite the city having no additional funding for them.

"The current funding model for our emergency shelter services is not sustainable," said McKelvie.

She said the city is asking the federal government for $97 million for refugee shelter and $317 million for Toronto's regular shelter system to keep up with the demand.