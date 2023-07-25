Toronto adds 150 spaces to shelter system to help house asylum seekers

Toronto is expanding its shelter system to provide more temporary housing after the city passed a motion last week to expand funding and resources to help house refugee claimants and asylum seekers in the city.

In a news release Tuesday, the City of Toronto said it has secured space for more asylum seekers and refugee claimants at two hotels and an emergency shelter location.

"In response to Council's direction to immediately make 150 shelter beds temporarily available, with an additional 100 spaces to follow, the City, with the support of the Canadian Red Cross, community leaders and agency providers, has surpassed the immediate goal of housing 150 individuals," the release reads.

As of Tuesday, 212 asylum seekers have been referred to indoor spaces, the city said.

"Work will continue this week to review space options to reach council's decision to make 250 shelter spaces temporarily available," it added.

The city is also calling on Toronto property owners with available rental units who would like to help, to provide needed housing for refugees by offering their units.

Refugee claimants will receive support to pay their rent from the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, the city said.

"Those wishing to donate goods and services, such as clothing, food or household items, or make a financial contribution are encouraged to give directly to local organizations and service providers," it added.

The city's website includes a map of community agencies that directly support refugee claimants at emergency shelters and faith-based organizations. More agencies will be added to the map in coming days, the city says.

Federal support falls 'significantly short': city

Last Wednesday, city council unanimously passed a motion to expand funding and resources to help house asylum seekers in the city following mounting pressure to take action with newcomers forced to sleep on the street because of an overburdened shelter system.

The motion directed the city manager to make available temporary shelter for a minimum of 150 refugees, and further find locations for an additional 100 refugees after that's completed.

According to the city, the number of asylum seekers in Toronto's shelter system grew 500 per cent in the span of 20 months. In September 2021, there was a low of 530 in the shelter system per night. By May, there were 2,800.

Both Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Premier Doug Ford said their respective governments are pledging millions to help house refugee claimants who have nowhere else to go — but they also say that the federal government needs to do more to establish long-term solutions for the situation.

In the Tuesday release, the city said while it welcomes the approximately $97 million the federal government announced last week that will be earmarked for Toronto, it falls "significantly short" of what is needed.

"The City has emphasized to its Federal partners that the need is $157 million and growing," the city said.

"The strain on the system is increasing and some of our current programs are simply not sustainable without the appropriate levels of support."