Advocates call on head of Toronto's shelter system to resign amid worsening crisis

As dozens of refugees and asylum seekers continue to camp outside a downtown Toronto shelter, a group of more than 20 advocates is calling on the head of the city's shelter system to resign over actions they say have exacerbated the crisis.

In an open letter Monday, advocates called for the resignation Gord Tanner, the general manager of Shelter Support and Housing Administration (SSHA), over the "repeated mismanagement" of the shelter system.

They say excluding asylum seekers from the shelter system violates Toronto's Sanctuary City policy, fuels xenophobia and uses refugees as bargaining chips.

"The City of Toronto is denying shelter to refugees," the letter reads.

"[It] is also telling refugees seeking shelter to call Service Canada in a cruel wild-goose-chase, knowing it cannot lead anywhere."

Asylum seekers line up as volunteers from the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention hand out food, water and supplies. Toronto's at-capacity shelter system has been turning away refugees and asylum seekers since the beginning of June and referring them to federal programs, saying it needs more financial support from the federal government. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

This comes after advocacy groups have called on all levels of government to act immediately to help asylum seekers from Africa who have been sleeping outside the city's shelter intake office at Peter and Richmond streets, locked out of the city's overwhelmed shelter system.

"They're forcing human beings to sleep on the sidewalk because they're fighting over money ... and that's utterly reprehensible," said A.J. Withers, a community organizer and one of the letter's signatories.

"Human beings should not be used as pawns in jurisdictional funding fights."

Toronto's at-capacity shelter system has been turning away refugees and asylum seekers since the beginning of June and referring them to federal programs, saying it needs more financial support from the federal government. However, many asylum seekers can't get federal help if their claims haven't been fully granted, leaving dozens of them stuck in limbo with nowhere to sleep.

"It also has a shelter standards policy and so regardless of who is responsible for the funding, regardless of immigration status, you have a right to access the shelter system," Withers said

City says shelters hit 'crisis level'

The city said in May that the number of asylum seekers in Toronto's shelter system grew by 500 per cent in 20 months from a low of 530 per night in September 2021 to more than 2,800 in May.

"While the collapse of the shelter system is not solely the general manager's responsibility — it lies with city council — your key decisions have resulted in immeasurable harm and have further exacerbated the crisis," the letter reads.

Tanner has not commented on calls for his resignation.

In a statement Monday, city manager Paul Johnson said Toronto's shelter capacity has reached a "crisis level."

"Our shelters are full. This is due to many complex reasons, but this fact remains," Johnson said, in response to the letter.

"I have every confidence in the individual mentioned in the letter and in my team who has been working diligently and on an ongoing basis, in partnership with many other experts and community leaders, some of whom are signatories of the letter."

Johnson said the city does not have additional space and currently has no means to expand the system to keep up with the surging demand for shelter space.

'All hands on deck' approach needed: mayor

In response to the letter, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who took office last week, says she is focused on working with the federal and provincial government to "find an immediate solution," to find asylum seekers shelter and housing.

"We need all hands on deck right now to resolve this crisis," Chow said in a statement to CBC Toronto Monday.

"I have reached out to all big city mayors across Ontario and they are all experiencing the same challenges."

Chow did not comment on calls for Tanner to resign, nor did she say whether she would fire Tanner should he not step down.

She said she expects "tangible solutions" from all three levels of government when senior staff meet Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles called on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to provide immediate emergency funding to municipalities to shelter and house refugee and asylum seekers.

"These are people who have fled war and persecution in their home countries, and have come here looking for some safety, only to be abandoned on sidewalks," said Stiles.

"This is a moment for all levels of governments, across all party lines, to come together and support the refugees and asylum seekers."

Stiles is also calling on the provincial government to provide additional Newcomer Settlement Program funding across the province to help people find long-term housing and culturally appropriate services.