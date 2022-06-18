Police seek help identifying suspect in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police say officers were called to Bay Street near Gerrard Street West on June 1 with reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Preliminary information suggests the 33-year-old woman was walking alone when the man sexually assaulted her, according to a police news release on Saturday.

A man who intervened to help the woman was "also assaulted," police say.

Police say the man has long brown hair and a medium build. They say the last time he was seen he had on dark pants, a dark shirt, and a light-coloured backwards cap. He also had a food delivery backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or via Crime Stoppers.