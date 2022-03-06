Man, 69, arrested after 2 people sexually assaulted at subway stations

A 69-year-old man has been arrested after two people were sexually assaulted in separate incidents at TTC subway stations, Toronto police say.

Police said the assaults happened between Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 27.

Police allege that on two different days, a man entered the Main Street Subway Station and Warden Subway Station and sexually assaulted the victims.

Police said he was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The man appeared in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 28.