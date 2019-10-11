Man charged with sexual assault after alleged break-and-enter in Toronto

A man faces numerous charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into her Toronto home.

Police allege the man tried to break into two west-end houses starting at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but fled when he realized people were home.

They say he rang the doorbell of a third and hid in the bushes, running away when someone answered the door.

He allegedly then entered a fourth home through an unlocked door, and police say he then threatened and sexually assaulted a 53-year-old woman who lived there.

At 7:15 a.m., roughly an hour after he entered the fourth home, the man allegedly went into another home and confronted a female resident, fleeing when someone else realized he was there.

Officers say a 28-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon and other counts.