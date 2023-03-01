Toronto man facing 96 charges linked to child sex assaults, including alleged abuse of girl, 7

A Toronto man is facing 96 charges linked to a series of sex crimes against children, police say, including the alleged sexual assault of seven-year old child at a local park.

At a news conference Wednesday, Det. Vijay Shetty of the Toronto police sex crimes unit announced the arrest of 31-year-old Daniel Langdon, who is facing a host of charges connected to alleged crimes against children between the ages of seven and 17.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we believe there are more victims," Shetty said.

According to a news release, members of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet in Thunder Bay, Ont., alerted Toronto police investigators to a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person last December.

As a result of that investigation, a man was identified and Toronto police officers carried out a search warrant at a residence in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area on Feb. 7.

Police say they seized several electronic devices that contained evidence connected to the alleged luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay, alongside a "large amount of child sexual abuse material."

Langdon was then arrested, while officers continued the investigation and executed additional search warrants.

Police say this is one of the profile photos Langdon used on social media. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say they seized additional child sexual abuse material at his residence, and from other electronic devices. Investigators say the evidence indicated that a seven-year-old child had been sexually assaulted at a Toronto park, and additional victims had been targeted both online through social media and in person across Ontario.

Shetty said the alleged offences took place between April of 2021 and February of 2023 — but he would not provide any further details about what happened or even the number of victims, citing a need to protect their identities.

He did say there are "multiple young victims" spread across Ontario, and asked that anyone who may have information contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"We know that coming forward isn't always easy," Shetty said.

Langdon has been charged with:

39 counts of sexual assault.

39 counts of sexual interference.

Five counts of making child pornography.

Two counts of possession of child pornography.

Two counts of accessing child pornography.

Luring.

Eight counts of administering a noxious substance.

He appeared in court on Feb. 8 and was remanded in custody, police say.

Investigators also say that Langdon was using these usernames and email addresses on social media platforms:

Swipr:

Eric Link | Linkeric933@gmail.com

Instagram:

Sam Lennox | @Uzi_twister

Danielle Lexa | @Epic_powerstrike

Snapchat:

Daniel Orilla | qqsupersquid

Daniel Orila | sesame_go

Siena Goodfellow | misty_setogus

Daniel Orilla | gg_rollo

Daniel Orilla | win_rollow

TikTok:

Epicmania | epicmania

Text Free Ultra:

didase4809

Text Now:

Sam Lennox

Twitter:

Daniel Orilla | @orilla_daniel

Email addresses: