Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto

Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Around 3:30 p.m., Environment Canada said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The agency is reminding residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and they should go indoors during thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.