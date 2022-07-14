Senior raced to hospital after being stuck under car

A woman in her 70s was raced to a trauma centre Thursday after being stuck under a car, Toronto police said.

Paramedics said the woman is in serious but stable condition.

It's still unclear what led to the woman being trapped under the vehicle.

Police said the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Queen Elizabeth Boulevard and Taymall Avenue — not far from the Costco in south Etobicoke.