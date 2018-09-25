Toronto's road woes taking centre stage at mayoral debate

Four mayoral contenders listed their favourite Toronto street, then got straight into a chaotic debate Tuesday afternoon about how to improve the city's roadways.

Mayor John Tory, who is seeking re-election, started by highlighting his efforts to get photo radar into school zones, and the traffic blitzes he's supported to unclog congested streets.

But Jennifer Keesmaat, the city's former chief planner, said Tory's efforts haven't been enough, before attacking Tory's SmartTrack plan for a second-straight day.

"People are frustrated in this city by long commutes," she said, adding it's a drag on the city's economy.

Tory snapped back, saying SmartTrack is moving forward — going as far as to hold up a fresh approval from the province.

The current mayor also took a jab at Keesmaat's transit plans, suggesting they're "incredible commitments" that aren't realistic financially.

"You have to know how you're going to pay for it," he said.

Early on, the debate quickly seized on an idea put forward by one for the four candidates, Saron Gebresellassi: free public transit.

Gebresellassi said she would support it and Sarah Climenhaga, the other lesser-known mayoral hopeful on the stage, praised it as well.

Tory said he supports free TTC trips for youth, something that's started under his time in office, but not free transit for everyone.

Keesmaat also said free transit is not part of her own plan.

"I think free transit is a dream, it's a wonderful dream," she said.

Tory won't attend Scarborough transit debate

Ahead of the event, Keesmaat criticized Tory for his decision not to attend a transit-focused debate in Scarborough on Wednesday organized by the group TTCriders.

Tory's campaign confirmed he'll instead be attending a fundraising event at the private Lambton Golf and Country Club in west Toronto, and said the scheduling conflict was made clear to the debate organizers.

"We would note that Ms. Keesmaat held a $1,000 a ticket fundraiser at the exclusive Soho House last night," said Tory's spokesperson, Keerthana Kamalavasan, in an email.

In a news release, TTCriders says the event will go ahead as planned.

There are 35 people running to be Toronto's next mayor. You can see a full list of the candidates on the city's MyVote website.

Election day is Oct. 22.