TDSB to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff, visitors

The Toronto District School Board's trustees have unanimously approved a proposal that would require school staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trustees voted in favour of developing a plan during a board meeting on Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The goal of such a plan would be to ensure that staff, trustees, and anyone visiting TDSB schools provide proof of vaccination, the release said.

Those who are not vaccinated would be "required to attend mandatory education on the benefits of vaccination."

The plan will include dates by which point unvaccinated individuals are required to have received their first dose and second dose of the vaccine. It is also expected to include protocols for routine COVID-19 testing.

Trustees want to see a plan in place by Sept. 9, when students are expected to return to the classroom.

If that isn't possible, they would like to see it "as soon as possible thereafter."

TDSB trustees have also decided to ask the city's chief medical officer of health, the province's chief medical officer of health and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce to add a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations students are already required to have before attending school.

"The data is clear — being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the risks of the most serious outcomes of COVID-19," said TDSB chair Alexander Brown in a statement.

"This is an important step to ensure we are making our schools and workplaces as safe as possible for staff and students — particularly younger students who are not eligible to receive the vaccine."