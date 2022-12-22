Several Toronto-area school boards to close schools on Friday due to winter storm

Several Toronto-area school boards say they will close their schools Friday due to an impending winter storm.

The Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, York Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board say they will close because of the weather.

The winter storm, which could bring between five and 15 centimetres to the GTA ahead of the busy holiday travel period, is bearing down on the city Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada continues to urge people to avoid travelling during the storm, saying in a special weather statement that a potential flash freeze could make roads and sidewalks alike icy and treacherous.

More to come.