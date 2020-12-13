7 Toronto schools to close until January due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The Toronto District School Board announced Sunday evening that seven schools will be closed until Jan 4. due to COVID-19 outbreaks at the facilities, on the advice of Toronto Public Health (TPH).

During the closure period, TPH will be investigating the outbreaks, they said.

The seven schools include Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy which already shuttered earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases at the schools. Both schools, which are minutes apart, were set to close at least until Dec. 14 and now that has been extended until Jan 4.

The five other schools that will close Monday and reopen Jan 4. are:

City Adult Learning Centre.

Humewood Community School.

R H McGregor Elementary School.

David Lewis Public School.

Grenoble Public School.

Schools will be closed to all students and staff, said Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the TDSB.

He said there's no specific threshold for how many cases a school must reach before it is closed.

"[TPH] looks at the individual circumstances around all the cases and then make that determination," he said. "Sometimes they don't have a lot of information about those cases. And that too, can be concerning. "

They examine factors like the timeline of cases, how infections are being transmitted and whether they are being transmitted in the community, he said.

Classes that are already self-isolating will continue to do so under advice from TPH and remaining classes will move to remote learning, said Bird.

He said the TDSB will continue to update school communities on the status of the schools.