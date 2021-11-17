Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing at Toronto high school

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was killed and two other teens were injured in a stabbing incident at a Toronto high school on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened during a fight on the track at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive. Officers were first called to the school shortly after 3 p.m.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, police said they located 15-year-old Maahir Dosani outside the school, with stab wounds to the torso. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 14, were also also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been treated and released from hospital.

Toronto man Ahmed Rafin, 19, was arrested nearby and has been charged with second-degree murder, police say. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say the three victims were students at the school, but the accused was not. Const. Laura Brabant told CBC News that officers are now trying to figure out exactly what happened before the stabbing took place.

"Any student that attends school, they expect it to be a safe place where they can be, and this is just absolutely a horrific situation … it's very tragic for everybody involved," she said.

Toronto police taped off a large part of the schoolyard while investigating. (Jessica Ng/CBC)

Homicide investigators are asking the public to share any photos or video that were shot before, during, or after the incident.

The high school was placed in a hold and secure position after the stabbing.

According to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), the school opened Wednesday with a team of social workers and grief counsellors to provide support for staff and students. Police officers were also set to be at the school.