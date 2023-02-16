Content
Toronto·Breaking

Shooting at Toronto school sends 1 person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting at a Toronto school Thursday, police say.

Weston Collegiate Institute in lockdown, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say one person was shot at a Toronto high school Thursday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Toronto police investigators say the victim was found at Weston Collegiate Institute near Pine Street and MacDonald Avenue just after noon.

The Toronto District School Board says the school is in lockdown. The suspect took off from the scene, and no gun has been recovered, police say.

Toronto paramedics confirmed one person was taken to a trauma centre.

No other details were immediately available.

More to come.

