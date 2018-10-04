Toronto school principal found not guilty of assaulting student

An Ontario judge has found a Toronto school principal not guilty of assaulting a nine-year-old student in an incident dating back to Sept. 2018.

In a decision from the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 22, Justice Steven R. Clark wrote that Sean Hume, the former principal at Chester Elementary School in East York, had "demonstrated that he used both corrective and reasonable force under all of the circumstances" in trying to restrain the boy, who had behavioural challenges.

Hume had been put on administrative leave from his school after he was charged in 2018. His trial was repeatedly delayed, partly due to COVID-19.

In his decision, Clark accepted Hume's assertion that the boy had been "crying out for help" and that Hume had been trying to help a child in crisis.

According to the decision, on Sept. 19, 2018, Hume saw the Grade 4 student having a "meltdown." He appeared to have been in a conflict with another student and was still angry, the document says.

Hume approached the child to try to calm him down. After trying to verbally de-escalate the situation, Hume said the boy continued to scream and throw objects around the playground and at him.

During the first week of the school year, the court document said, the boy's mother had told Hume her son was on a new medication and due to side effects, would have difficulty "controlling his body and emotions." She told the principal one way to deal with that was hugging her son from behind so he couldn't kick anyone.

When nothing else was working that day on the playground, the document said, Hume tried to do that and ended up grabbing the boy in the neck and shoulder area. The boy fell to the ground and grabbed the principal's leg.

The boy later accused Hume of pushing him and stepping on him on purpose, and Toronto police charged Hume with assault. The boy acknowledged to police that he had anger issues.

Child posed a safety risk to himself and others, judge found

Most of the trial arguments involved Section 43 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which allows parents, educators or someone standing in for the parents to use force "by way of correction toward a pupil or child, as the case may be, who is under his care, if the force does not exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances."

The Crown argued that Hume's actions "were excessive in the circumstances when dealing with this very vulnerable child" and that "they were neither corrective in nature nor were they reasonable." Instead, the prosecution argued, the principal should have done nothing, waited for help and let the boy tire himself out.

Justice Clark rejected that argument, noting that "with the benefit of near-perfect hindsight" Hume could perhaps have waited, but that the use of force was reasonable under the circumstances as the child's behaviour "posed a safety risk to himself, the defendant, and other students."

The judge also said the boy's allegations were inconsistent with the evidence. The facts, he said, were that Hume had not intentionally push the boy to ground or stomp on him.

However, Clark also noted he wanted to "assure him, and his parents, that he is not the 'bad guy' in this unfortunate incident" and that the differing accounts of what happened are a question of the child's ability to accurately observe and recall what happened.

"The obvious takeaway from this unfortunate occurrence is that an educator has a heavy and onerous responsibility to be extremely careful before imposing any form of physical contact with a student and where no other reasonable options are available," the judge wrote in his decision.

'So relieved'

Now acquitted, Hume, who had been an educator for 25 years before the incident, is "so relieved that this is over," his lawyer, Robin Parker, told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I think for anyone who's dedicated their life to working with young people, being criminally charged with hurting a young person with mental health challenges has to be the worst accusation that somebody like Sean [Hume] could face," Parker said. "It's devastating."

Hume "wants to get back to work as soon as possible," Parker said.

CBC News emailed the prosecution on Tuesday to offer an opportunity to comment, but did not receive a response.

