Children may have poked themselves with discarded syringes at school, police say
Police are asking parents to educate children about the dangers of discarded syringes
Toronto police say three children may have poked themselves with discarded syringes at an elementary school in Toronto's west end.
Police say the children reached for the syringes, which were on the other side of a fence at the edge of school property.
The incident happened on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. near Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street West.
The children, who are all five years old, were later treated at a hospital. A police spokesperson said it does not appear the children were injured.
Officers who responded to the scene combed the area for other dangerous objects, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.
Police are now reminding parents to have a conversation with their children about the potential hazards of discarded syringes.
Children should be told to never touch a syringe, and to notify an adult immediately if they find any, police said.
Toronto residents can also call 311 to request help removing any syringes.
