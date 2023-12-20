Scarborough's RT trains could have a new home in Detroit, netting up to $1M

The Toronto Transit Commission is in the final stages of a deal to sell its Scarborough Rapid Transit trains to Detroit, transit officials on both sides of the border confirmed on Tuesday.

Robert Cramer, general manager of the Detroit Transportation Corporation, said the corporation's board approved up to $1 million US for the deal at its Dec. 12 meeting.

The Line 3 Scarborough RT trains would be used as part of the Detroit public transit service called The Detroit People Mover. The company would pay for shipping as well, he said.

"There are still more details to work out," Cramer said. "It's a pretty big deal for the different parts and equipment. We're not talking about small things."

The Detroit People Mover has a similar setup to the Scarborough RT, which was shut down for good in the fall after the derailment of a train in July.

Cramer said the trains need to be operating properly and must be able to be incorporated into Detroit's system. He said there are also logistical problems to solve in terms of moving the train cars to the city. But he said company officials are pleased that talks are progressing.

"We're really very excited," he said.

"I know our friends at TTC, and it sounds like maybe in the Toronto area overall, are excited that it's going to find a new home here after its life in Toronto. And we're excited that it could be incorporated and kind of live on to help boost our system as well," he added.

Deal would involve about 5 train sets, TTC says

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said the train cars are still in good condition and that the deal involves about five entire train sets. The problem with the Scarborough RT trains was the tracks, not the vehicles themselves, he said, adding Detroit has its own tracks.

"Really, it's a win win for everybody and better that than just simply sending these things to a scrap yard because you know, there's there's certainly a nostalgia piece to it," he said.

Green said the TTC will keep two full trains for a museum outside the city and for archives in Toronto.

A report presented at the TTC board meeting in September indicated that broken and loose bolts were responsible for the July 24 derailment that sent five people to hospital with minor injuries.

A rear car of a four-car train, travelling southbound, separated from the rest of the train and derailed after leaving Ellesmere station for Lawrence East station. When the derailment happened, the Scarborough RT was already 10 years past its design life.

After the derailment, the TTC implemented bus replacement service.

Line 3 was a 6.4-kilometre rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985. The TTC announced on Aug. 24 that the line would close permanently.