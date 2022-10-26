Look out for scammers posing as City of Toronto employees to get into your home, city warns

The City of Toronto is issuing a warning about who you let into your home after getting reports about scammers posing as city employees.

In a Twitter post, the city says it has received reports of homeowners getting calls from people claiming they need to enter their homes to check for "sump pumps and backwater valves."

The city confirmed in an email to CBC News that it does "not conduct telephone or door-to-door sales related to basement flooding products or services or sewer line hookups."

"The city does not endorse any products/services from private companies," the email said.

City staff told CBC Toronto they have received six calls related to home inspections, but aren't able to confirm whether they're related to this particular scam. They're advising anyone with questions or concerns to contact the city's 311 line and report the scam to the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-2222.

There have been reports of homeowners being called by individuals posing as City employees claiming that they must access people’s homes to check for sump pumps and backwater valves. This work is not being conducted by the City. For questions or concerns, contact 311. —@cityoftoronto

The city makes it mandatory for homeowners to disconnect their downspouts from the sewer system, but sump pumps and backwater valves are not required. Still, some people choose to install them to help prevent basement flooding and scammers have taken advantage.

This summer, there were media stories about scammers posing as Toronto Water staff in an attempt to enter homes and gather personal information.

The city was prompted to send out the tweet after one of its own staff members was targeted. The staffer received a misleading phone call from an individual who claimed to be with the Sanitation Department.

The person knew the staff member's street name and said would come by to check the backwater valves and sump pumps. He said it would only take 10 minutes and asked if anyone was home.

"Once the staff member started asking questions, he quickly hung up," a city spokesperson explained.