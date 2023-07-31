Toronto police charge 2 people following 'road rage incident' downtown

A man and a woman are facing charges following a road rage incident in downtown Toronto on Saturday evening that led to seven vehicles being struck, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Sunday, police said a man operating a blue Ford Escape SUV — with three passengers — in the Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street area "became involved in a road rage incident with another driver" and smashed the hood of that vehicle with a collapsible baton.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but "the man proceeded to drive through heavy traffic and onto the sidewalk, [narrowly] missing pedestrians and striking seven stopped vehicles before being stopped by officers."

Officers arrested two men and two women in the vehicle.

According to police, a 25-year-old Toronto man was charged with the following:

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property under $5,000.

Two counts of fail to stop for police.

Four counts of dangerous operation.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Drive motor vehicle while suspended.

Use unauthorized plate.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday.

'We're very fortunate there were no injuries,': police

Police also charged an 18-year-old Toronto woman with carry concealed weapon. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Toronto police Const. Cindy Chung told CBC Toronto that it's "very fortunate" that officers were able to get to the scene "and make a quick arrest in this incident."

"We're very fortunate there were no injuries," she said.

Chung is reminding drivers to "be patient with each other," adding that drivers and pedestrians should "always be alert and aware of their surroundings."